ManTech International (MANT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. ManTech International has set its FY 2021 guidance at $3.570-$3.680 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $3.57-3.68 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $648.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.99 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.21%. On average, analysts expect ManTech International to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ManTech International stock opened at $86.22 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.70. ManTech International has a 1-year low of $63.08 and a 1-year high of $101.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.24%.

In other ManTech International news, CEO Kevin M. Phillips sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $1,873,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,658,497.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Kerr sold 3,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $278,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,107 shares of company stock worth $2,515,395. 33.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MANT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of ManTech International from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.80.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

