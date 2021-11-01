Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Marathon Oil posted earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 210.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.33. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $2.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 320.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MRO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.71.

Marathon Oil stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.03. 20,583,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,350,523. Marathon Oil has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $17.33. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.65, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently -17.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth $1,818,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth $1,212,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 123,554 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 48,770 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 280.7% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 250,626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 184,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 212,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

