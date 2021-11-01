Marlin Business Services Corp. (MRLN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on November 18th

Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, October 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th.

Marlin Business Services has a dividend payout ratio of 41.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Marlin Business Services alerts:

Shares of Marlin Business Services stock opened at $22.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $275.64 million, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.11. Marlin Business Services has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $23.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.33.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.17 million during the quarter. Marlin Business Services had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 45.85%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marlin Business Services stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) by 280.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Marlin Business Services were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Marlin Business Services Company Profile

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small businesses. Its products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. The company was founded on August 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Mount Laurel, NJ.

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Marlin Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlin Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.