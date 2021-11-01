Marshall Wace LLP Buys 9,638 Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 41.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,638 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.06% of Xencor worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,326,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,195,000 after buying an additional 104,878 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 7.8% in the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,900,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,007,000 after purchasing an additional 353,234 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 4.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,173,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,547,000 after purchasing an additional 50,223 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 7.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,000,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,493,000 after purchasing an additional 66,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 4.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 999,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,471,000 after purchasing an additional 46,980 shares during the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XNCR. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Xencor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.56.

XNCR stock opened at $39.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.08. Xencor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $58.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.92 and a beta of 0.69.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.48. The company had revenue of $67.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.02 million. Xencor had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 3.97%. Analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

