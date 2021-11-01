Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 119,470 Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 119,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.30% of Sustainable Development Acquisition I as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SDAC. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,171,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at approximately $803,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,895,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,825,000. 51.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SDAC opened at $9.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.05.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

