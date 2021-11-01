Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $1.25 Million Investment in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 42,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,700,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ThredUp by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,253,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,530,000 after purchasing an additional 453,430 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of ThredUp by 129.5% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,770,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,476,000 after purchasing an additional 998,701 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,546,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ThredUp by 1,144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,215,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,675 shares in the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ThredUp news, insider Alon Rotem sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $588,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,292,245 shares of company stock valued at $27,601,137.

Several brokerages recently commented on TDUP. Berenberg Bank began coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ThredUp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on ThredUp in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ThredUp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ThredUp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.82.

NASDAQ TDUP opened at $21.64 on Monday. ThredUp Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.33.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $59.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.20 million. Analysts forecast that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

