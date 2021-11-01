Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$17.64.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MRE shares. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Martinrea International in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. CIBC lowered their price target on Martinrea International to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Martinrea International from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Martinrea International from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 price target (down previously from C$17.00) on shares of Martinrea International in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of TSE:MRE traded up C$0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$11.78. The company had a trading volume of 400,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,655. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.93 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.71. The stock has a market cap of C$946.55 million and a PE ratio of 6.03. Martinrea International has a 1-year low of C$9.93 and a 1-year high of C$16.27.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$884.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$960.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Martinrea International will post 2.1900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

