Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $8.29 Per Share

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mastercard in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $8.29 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.11. Wedbush also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $421.59.

Shares of MA stock opened at $335.52 on Monday. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $364.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 2.2% in the second quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in Mastercard by 4.3% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 2.7% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 0.9% in the second quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.05, for a total value of $28,908,066.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,192,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,237,674,427.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 315,904 shares of company stock valued at $114,951,877 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.