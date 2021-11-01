MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (TSE:MAV) fell 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.19 and last traded at C$2.21. 17,181 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 15,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.23.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAV. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on MAV Beauty Brands from C$5.00 to C$3.00 and set a “sector peform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on MAV Beauty Brands from C$6.00 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Acumen Capital reduced their price target on MAV Beauty Brands from C$6.00 to C$3.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on MAV Beauty Brands from C$6.00 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$86.70 million and a PE ratio of 8.47.

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$35.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$39.52 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MAV Beauty Brands Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

MAV Beauty Brands Company Profile (TSE:MAV)

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

