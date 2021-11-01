MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,372 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.21% of MBIA worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its position in shares of MBIA by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 20,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 9,087 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MBIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,085,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of MBIA by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 75,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MBIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $877,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MBIA by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 11,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

Get MBIA alerts:

Shares of MBIA stock opened at $15.54 on Monday. MBIA Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $16.41. The firm has a market cap of $845.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.75.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $1.23. MBIA had a negative return on equity of 156.01% and a negative net margin of 115.91%. The business had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Richard C. Vaughan sold 26,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $313,356.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,753.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

About MBIA

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance; Corporate; and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI).

Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.