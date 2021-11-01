McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Raised to $280.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $268.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MCD. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Stephens raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $263.97.

NYSE:MCD opened at $245.55 on Thursday. McDonald’s has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $249.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $241.62 and a 200 day moving average of $237.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 94.44%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.29%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 17.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,261 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 8.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,406 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,677,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 18,359 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,115,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

