McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Raised to $281.00 at Credit Suisse Group

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $271.00 to $281.00 in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $263.97.

Get McDonald's alerts:

NYSE MCD opened at $245.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $183.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $249.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $241.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.16.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 94.44%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 85.29%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.