MediShares Market Capitalization Achieves $6.40 Million (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. In the last week, MediShares has traded down 10% against the dollar. One MediShares coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MediShares has a total market cap of $6.40 million and approximately $304,713.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00049023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $136.91 or 0.00221365 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00012266 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.39 or 0.00096027 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004482 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

MediShares Coin Profile

MediShares is a coin. It launched on November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares . MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

Buying and Selling MediShares

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

