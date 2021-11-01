Megacoin (MEC) Price Hits $0.0079 on Top Exchanges

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Megacoin has traded 30.4% lower against the dollar. Megacoin has a market cap of $313,178.76 and $6.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $192.04 or 0.00316688 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005494 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000527 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,717,107 coins. Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

