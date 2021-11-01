Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Sold by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA trimmed its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLCO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 124.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 23.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. 38.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MLCO shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $24.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. HSBC upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.90 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.49.

Shares of MLCO stock opened at $10.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.84. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

