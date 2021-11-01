MenaPay (MPAY) Achieves Market Cap of $715,886.69

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded down 19.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 1st. During the last seven days, MenaPay has traded down 46.4% against the dollar. One MenaPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MenaPay has a total market capitalization of $715,886.69 and $183.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00048977 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.65 or 0.00220285 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00012178 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.63 or 0.00096130 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004521 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About MenaPay

MenaPay is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here . MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay . The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

Buying and Selling MenaPay

