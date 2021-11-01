Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mercer International Inc. owns and operates a diverse pulp and paper business in the southern German states of Saxony and Thuringia, in the former East Germany. The Company operates it’s pulp business primarily through its subsidiaries, Spezialpapierfabrik Blankenstein GmbH and Zellstof-und Papierfabrik Rosenthal GmbH & Co. KG , and conducts its paper business through another subsidiary, Dresden Papier GmbH. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MERC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Mercer International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut Mercer International from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Mercer International from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Mercer International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.60.

Mercer International stock opened at $10.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market cap of $711.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.86. Mercer International has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Mercer International had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $469.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mercer International will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Mercer International’s payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MERC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mercer International during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mercer International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after buying an additional 10,803 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Mercer International by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after buying an additional 66,151 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Mercer International by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 475,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after buying an additional 28,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Mercer International by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

