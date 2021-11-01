Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. Merit Medical Systems reported earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Merit Medical Systems.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $267.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MMSI. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research began coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.25.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.26. 4,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,436. Merit Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $48.58 and a 12-month high of $73.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.50, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.00.

In related news, Director Lynne Ward sold 9,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total value of $680,230.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,578,033.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jill Anderson sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $60,894.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,571 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 13.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,152,000 after buying an additional 10,140 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 64.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 33,336 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 863,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,709,000 after buying an additional 61,335 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 56,028 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after buying an additional 35,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,134,000. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

