Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) is ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s 8th Largest Position

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,927,970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 370,783 shares during the period. Merit Medical Systems comprises 1.9% of ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned about 6.98% of Merit Medical Systems worth $253,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter worth $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 18,550.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI traded down $1.40 on Monday, hitting $65.86. 2,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,436. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 88.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.14. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.58 and a 1-year high of $73.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.25 and its 200 day moving average is $66.00.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $267.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.61 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jill Anderson sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $60,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lynne Ward sold 9,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total transaction of $680,230.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,033.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,571 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MMSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.25.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

