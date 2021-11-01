Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) Trading 12.3% Higher

Shares of Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) rose 12.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as 5.48 and last traded at 5.28. Approximately 254,880 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 15,959,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at 4.70.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 4.98 and a 200-day moving average price of 7.08.

Get Meta Materials alerts:

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported -0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of 0.62 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMAT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Materials during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Meta Materials in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Materials in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Materials in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Meta Materials in the second quarter worth about $49,000. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Materials Company Profile (NASDAQ:MMAT)

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

Further Reading: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.