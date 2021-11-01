MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 91.9% from the September 30th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of MFM stock opened at $6.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.11. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $7.42.

Get MFS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were issued a $0.0235 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 13.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 343,992 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 42,058 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 1.7% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,608 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 6.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 130,034 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 7,757 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 9.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,671 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. 16.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.