MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 91.9% from the September 30th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of MFM stock opened at $6.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.11. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $7.42.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were issued a $0.0235 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th.
MFS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
