M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 69,906 South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 69,906 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,732,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in South State during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South State in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of South State by 20.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of South State by 11.4% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South State in the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SSB. Truist lowered their price objective on South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson raised South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Stephens downgraded South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $91.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.22 price target on shares of South State in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, South State currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.87.

SSB opened at $78.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. South State Co. has a 12 month low of $59.03 and a 12 month high of $93.26.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.72 million. South State had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 28.20%. South State’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that South State Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. South State’s payout ratio is currently 38.28%.

About South State

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

