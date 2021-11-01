M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 905 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,728 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $5,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 203,473 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 92,587 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 487,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,795,000 after purchasing an additional 97,000 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 679,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,675,000 after purchasing an additional 196,700 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMO opened at $33.88 on Monday. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $36.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.57 and a beta of 1.82.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Imperial Oil had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$39.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.40.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

