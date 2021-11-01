M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 9,864 Shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,864 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Domtar were worth $4,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Domtar by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Domtar by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its position in shares of Domtar by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 29,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Domtar by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Domtar by 535.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

UFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Domtar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $55.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

NYSE UFS opened at $54.59 on Monday. Domtar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.52 and a fifty-two week high of $55.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -21.41 and a beta of 1.85.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Domtar had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a positive return on equity of 4.75%. Equities analysts forecast that Domtar Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

