MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Stock Price Up 10.2%

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)’s stock price rose 10.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.43 and last traded at $8.39. Approximately 233,391 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 14,555,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.09 and a current ratio of 13.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.95 and a beta of 3.98.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). MicroVision had a negative net margin of 1,460.44% and a negative return on equity of 38.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MicroVision by 293.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,322,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $172,908,000 after acquiring an additional 7,696,433 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MicroVision by 36.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,956,659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $150,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MicroVision by 110.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,660,116 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,877 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in MicroVision by 111.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,744,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,967,000 after buying an additional 1,446,658 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in MicroVision by 499.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,667,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,935,000 after buying an additional 1,389,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.71% of the company’s stock.

MicroVision Company Profile (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.

