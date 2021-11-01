MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Stock Price Up 10.2%

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)’s stock price rose 10.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.43 and last traded at $8.39. Approximately 233,391 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 14,555,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.61.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.09 and a current ratio of 13.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.95 and a beta of 3.98.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MicroVision by 293.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,322,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $172,908,000 after acquiring an additional 7,696,433 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MicroVision by 36.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,956,659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $150,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MicroVision by 110.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,660,116 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,877 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in MicroVision by 111.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,744,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,967,000 after buying an additional 1,446,658 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in MicroVision by 499.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,667,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,935,000 after buying an additional 1,389,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.71% of the company’s stock.
MicroVision Company Profile (NASDAQ:MVIS)
MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.
