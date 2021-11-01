Mincon Group’s (MCON) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Mincon Group (LON:MCON)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of MCON stock opened at GBX 116 ($1.52) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.86, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of £246.47 million and a P/E ratio of 20.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 108.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 113.07. Mincon Group has a one year low of GBX 81.08 ($1.06) and a one year high of GBX 120 ($1.57).

Mincon Group Company Profile

Mincon Group plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services rock drilling tools and associated products Ireland, the Americas, Australasia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers conventional down the hole hammers, bits, and pipes for various drilling industries, including production and exploration mining, water well, geothermal, construction, quarrying oil and gas, and seismic drilling; reverse circulation products; hard-rock horizontal directional drilling system to provide access for fiber optic cable laying and similar activities; rotary drilling products; and drill pipe products.

