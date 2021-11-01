Mincon Group’s (MCON) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Mincon Group (LON:MCON)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Shares of MCON stock opened at GBX 116 ($1.52) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.86, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of £246.47 million and a P/E ratio of 20.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 108.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 113.07. Mincon Group has a one year low of GBX 81.08 ($1.06) and a one year high of GBX 120 ($1.57).
Mincon Group Company Profile
Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions
Receive News & Ratings for Mincon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mincon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.