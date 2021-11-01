MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) Director Peter H. Blum Buys 10,000 Shares

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) Director Peter H. Blum bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $17,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Peter H. Blum also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MIND Technology alerts:

On Wednesday, September 15th, Peter H. Blum bought 30,000 shares of MIND Technology stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $57,600.00.

NASDAQ MIND opened at $1.70 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.90. MIND Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $3.29. The stock has a market cap of $23.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.05.

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.10). MIND Technology had a negative net margin of 57.24% and a negative return on equity of 257.37%. The business had revenue of $6.81 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of MIND Technology by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 238,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in MIND Technology by 38.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in MIND Technology during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of MIND Technology in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MIND Technology by 5.6% during the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 121,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 6,417 shares during the last quarter. 34.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MIND Technology

MIND Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology and solutions for exploration, survey and defense applications in oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. The firm’s Marine Technology products business is comprised of the design, manufacture, and sale of specialized marine seismic equipment, side scan sonar, water-side security systems, and the equipment sales activities of its Australian subsidiary, Seismic Asia Pacific Pty Ltd.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for MIND Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.