MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 401,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,573,000 after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank increased its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 27.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 281,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,613,000 after acquiring an additional 61,265 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 69.4% during the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 12,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 307,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,684,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RDIV opened at $39.56 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.24. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $43.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.