MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 906 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,758,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,592,000 after buying an additional 386,677 shares during the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 26.3% during the first quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 4,076,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,449,000 after buying an additional 849,924 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,584,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,437,000 after buying an additional 104,273 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 2.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,490,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,878,000 after buying an additional 92,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 2.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,259,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,711,000 after buying an additional 85,998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

VER opened at $50.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. VEREIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $52.53. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 50.30, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.66.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $289.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This is an increase from VEREIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.49%.

VER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial cut shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VEREIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

