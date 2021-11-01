MML Investors Services LLC Has $747,000 Stock Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 238.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,670.4% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J stock opened at $140.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.85. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.27 and a 1-year high of $145.97.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

