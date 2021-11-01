MML Investors Services LLC Sells 280 Shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.54% of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 170,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after buying an additional 12,453 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 31,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $428,000.

Shares of IPKW stock opened at $43.76 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.43 and its 200 day moving average is $44.91. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $31.18 and a 52-week high of $47.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

