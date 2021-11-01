Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 213.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.42.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $177.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $188.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.54. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $231.80. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.55.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $185,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

