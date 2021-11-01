Morgan Stanley Raises Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Price Target to $80.00

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.39.

NYSE APH opened at $76.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol has a 12 month low of $55.51 and a 12 month high of $80.12.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total transaction of $2,096,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luc Walter sold 82,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total value of $6,063,816.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 422,900 shares of company stock valued at $31,802,095. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APH. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Amphenol by 67.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 286.9% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

