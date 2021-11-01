Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY)

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Signify in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Cheuvreux raised shares of Signify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Signify in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Signify in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signify has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Signify alerts:

OTCMKTS:PHPPY remained flat at $$26.10 during trading hours on Monday. 3 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,463. Signify has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $35.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.83.

Signify NV engages in the provision, development, manufacture, and application of lighting products, systems, and services. It operates through the following segments: Lamps, LED (Light-Emitting Diode), Professional and Home. The company was founded by Gerard Leonard Philips and Anton Frederik Philips in 1891 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.