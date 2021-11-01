Mueller Water Products (MWA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Mueller Water Products has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Mueller Water Products to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:MWA opened at $16.41 on Monday. Mueller Water Products has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

A number of research firms have commented on MWA. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Mueller Water Products from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.60.

In related news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $78,111.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 25,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $420,831.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,484 shares of company stock worth $583,904 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mueller Water Products stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 791,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,412 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.50% of Mueller Water Products worth $11,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

