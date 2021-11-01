MurAll (PAINT) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

MurAll (CURRENCY:PAINT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 1st. During the last week, MurAll has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. MurAll has a market capitalization of $3.29 million and $123,407.00 worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MurAll coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00051084 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.55 or 0.00225967 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00012262 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.95 or 0.00096144 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004412 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

MurAll Coin Profile

MurAll is a coin. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,678,540 coins and its circulating supply is 9,008,514,216 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

Buying and Selling MurAll

