Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 19.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 596,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 144,061 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Natera were worth $67,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Natera by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 502 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Natera by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Natera by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,873 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Natera by 1.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Natera by 1.5% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $207,229.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 4,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.36, for a total value of $524,275.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,464 shares of company stock worth $25,771,872 in the last 90 days. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $114.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.52. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.61 and a 52-week high of $129.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.27). Natera had a negative return on equity of 74.29% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. The firm had revenue of $142.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -4.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on NTRA. Cowen began coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.46.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

