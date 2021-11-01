National Bankshares Boosts Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Price Target to $62.00

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock opened at $48.59 on Friday. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52-week low of $29.05 and a 52-week high of $49.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.56.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($2.29). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is -22.12%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 5.1% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,798,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,175,000 after purchasing an additional 87,994 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 26.5% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,005,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,452,000 after purchasing an additional 210,540 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 366.9% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,787,000 after purchasing an additional 285,080 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 12.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 350,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,161,000 after purchasing an additional 38,730 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG raised its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 0.5% during the second quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 339,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

