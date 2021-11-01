National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.18.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSA. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 147.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 991,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,576,000 after purchasing an additional 590,610 shares during the period. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter worth about $26,574,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 39.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,819,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,976,000 after purchasing an additional 510,910 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 310.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 574,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,072,000 after purchasing an additional 434,889 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 45.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,276,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,525,000 after purchasing an additional 400,732 shares during the period. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $62.57. 23,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,434. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.12 and a beta of 0.37. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $32.79 and a twelve month high of $62.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 6.25%. On average, research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.91%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.