Natural Resource Partners (NRP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.51 million for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 17.89%.

Get Natural Resource Partners alerts:

NRP opened at $31.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.42 million, a PE ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 0.63. Natural Resource Partners has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $34.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natural Resource Partners stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,366 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.19% of Natural Resource Partners worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 38.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Natural Resource Partners

Natural Resource Partners LP engages in the business of owning, managing, and leasing a diversified portfolio of mineral properties. It operates through the Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash segments. The Coal Royalty and Other segment comprises of coal royalty properties and coal-related transportation and processing assets.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.