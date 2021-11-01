Nautilus Biotechnology (NAUT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.12). On average, analysts expect Nautilus Biotechnology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Nautilus Biotechnology alerts:

NAUT opened at $5.34 on Monday. Nautilus Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $25.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.89.

In related news, CFO Anna Mowry acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $134,925.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain acquired 13,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.68 per share, with a total value of $104,202.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 47,777 shares of company stock valued at $367,204.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

NAUT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.