Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Navient in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.91. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Navient’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.99 million. Navient had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NAVI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.72.

Shares of NAVI stock opened at $19.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 19.43, a quick ratio of 19.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.70. Navient has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $23.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 441.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 54.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 926.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Navient by 9.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Navient by 18.5% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

