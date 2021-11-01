Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NEPH. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Nephros in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Nephros in a report on Friday, October 8th.

NEPH stock opened at $7.84 on Friday. Nephros has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $11.67. The company has a market capitalization of $80.10 million, a P/E ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.33. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Nephros had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 37.58%. The company had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nephros will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nephros news, Director Tom Gwydir acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $38,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,031 shares in the company, valued at $84,276.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,500 shares of company stock worth $65,295. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEPH. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nephros by 20.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nephros during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Nephros by 91,380.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nephros during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,358,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in Nephros by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 231,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 12,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Nephros, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and selling liquid purification filters and an on-line mid dilution hemodiafiltration system. The company operates in two segments: Water Filtration and Renal Products. The Water Filtration segment includes both the medical device and commercial filtration product lines.

