NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,430,390 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,653 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.64% of NetApp worth $117,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 208.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 140,253 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $10,192,000 after purchasing an additional 94,809 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in NetApp by 8.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 768,630 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $62,889,000 after acquiring an additional 58,216 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in NetApp by 22.9% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 14,509 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC raised its position in NetApp by 5.8% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 63,291 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 11.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 61,816 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetApp alerts:

Shares of NTAP opened at $89.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.21 and a 200-day moving average of $83.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.07 and a 52 week high of $94.69.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total transaction of $370,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,576 shares in the company, valued at $14,331,278.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $165,658.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,617 shares of company stock worth $1,329,224 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen raised their price target on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NetApp from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on NetApp from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.