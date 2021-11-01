Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $149.17.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Nevro from $210.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Redburn Partners downgraded Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Nevro from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

In other Nevro news, CEO D Keith Grossman bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.07 per share, for a total transaction of $735,490.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nevro during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nevro during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nevro during the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nevro during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nevro by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period.

NVRO traded up $2.52 on Monday, reaching $116.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,989. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -59.01 and a beta of 1.05. Nevro has a 1 year low of $99.54 and a 1 year high of $188.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a current ratio of 7.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.76.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.83 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. Nevro’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.21) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nevro will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

