New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Bought by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 646,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,185 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $7,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 862,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 142.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,146,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,639,000 after buying an additional 674,056 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 105.2% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 28,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 14,590 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.11% of the company’s stock.

NYCB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.98 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.44.

NYSE:NYCB opened at $12.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.82.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $318.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 78.16%.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

