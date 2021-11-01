Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.290-$0.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.60 billion-$2.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.60 billion.Newell Brands also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.690-$1.730 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NWL. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newell Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Newell Brands from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.60.

NASDAQ:NWL traded up $0.67 on Monday, hitting $23.56. The stock had a trading volume of 311,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.98. Newell Brands has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.92.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

