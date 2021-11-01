NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.90-$0.96 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $584-$590 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $582.46 million.NextGen Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.900-$0.960 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NXGN. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.71.

Shares of NextGen Healthcare stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,076. NextGen Healthcare has a 12-month low of $13.45 and a 12-month high of $23.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.28.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $149.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $145,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,348.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NextGen Healthcare stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 214.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 74.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

