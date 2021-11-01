Noir Price Reaches $0.0061 (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. Noir has a market cap of $124,171.31 and approximately $196.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Noir has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. One Noir coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.23 or 0.00106057 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000655 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00016435 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.18 or 0.00442783 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00046473 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00009883 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Noir Profile

Noir uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,484,215 coins. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

