Nomad Royalty (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) Trading Up 1.7%

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSRXF)’s stock price was up 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.25 and last traded at $7.08. Approximately 54,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 245% from the average daily volume of 15,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.96.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NSRXF shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Nomad Royalty from C$16.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on Nomad Royalty from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Nomad Royalty from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.01.

Nomad Royalty Co Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. Its assets include Bonikro Gold Stream, Woodlawn Silver Stream, Blyvoor Gold Stream, and Blackwater Gold Royalty. The company was founded on February 20, 1961 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

